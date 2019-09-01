Lois Dewey

January 17, 1931 ~ August 24, 2019
Ogden ? Lois (East) Dewey, 88, was called home on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Ogden, Utah.
Lois was born on January 17, 1931, in Ogden, Utah, a daughter of Heber and Myrtle East.
Lois resided in Ogden for most of her life. She graduated from Ogden High School where she met the love of her life, husband Lee Dewey. They were married on November 24, 1950, in Ogden, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the LDS Logan Temple in 1952.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Foot Hill Trails Ward.
Lois was employed by Cream O' Weber and retired in 1991, where she worked on the ice cream line and continued to love ice cream.
Lois will always be remembered for caring for her yard, her caring demeanor, seeing good in all, the love she had for her family and her family Christmas parties. She was a devoted wife, sister, and aunt. Lois loved all her many friends. One of her lifelong friends described Lois as the book of life that could not have been written any better. She will be missed by all. She will be remembered by all and is dearly loved by all forever.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; niece, Janeil Stewart; and great-nephew Zac Horspool. She is survived by two sisters; Leah Sorensen and Lana (Raymond) Horspool, both of Ogden.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers from Legacy Hospice for their love and care of her.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: