September 28, 1945 ~ February 5, 2020
Lois J. Moeglein was born In Alexandria, Minnesota, the daughter of Harold and Eleanor Larson. She married Tom Moeglein in Taipei, Taiwan on June 15, 1965. She raised two sons, Brian and Scott.
As part of an Air Force family she lived all over the world. Lois worked for the United States Air Force in Contracting and retired from Hill AFB after 32 years of service.
Lois loved to sew and was excellent at counted cross-stitch. She entered one piece at the Davis County Fair and won 1st place.
Lois is survived by husband, Tom Moeglein and two granddaughters, Jennifer and Kaitlyn. Both of her sons preceded her in death.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836-36th St., Ogden, UT. There will be a viewing one hour prior to services.
Interment at: Aultorest Memorial Park.
