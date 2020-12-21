Lois Jean Poole
August 30, 1939 ~ December 17, 2020
Our sweet mother and grandmother, Lois Jean Poole, returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 17, 2020 after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born on August 30, 1939 in Pocatello, Idaho to Perry and Vera Mead. As a child her family moved to Ogden where she was raised with her sister, Evelyn, and her brother Norman. She graduated from Ben Lomond High School. She was involved in choir, Student Council and a member of the Albonettes Pep Club. She was active in the Young Women program and graduated from Seminary. She attended Weber State, played intramural sports and was involved in the Otyokwa Sorority.
During this time, she met and married Jim Poole. They had four children- Jeff, Carrie, Sean and Dena. They later divorced.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in Primary and Relief Society.
Lois loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a mom to many kids in the neighborhood. We love you Weezie! Many memories were made at her house playing games, talking and laughing, BBQ's, and celebrating holidays. Mom could often be found reading or doing word puzzles on her deck. She was an avid Utah Jazz fan.
Lois worked at Hill Air Force Base for 22 years and retired in 2001. Upon retirement, she was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and enjoyed learning about her family history. She served on the Emeritus Council at Weber State and also volunteered at the Riverdale Senior Center. Lois cherished the friendships she made in the Otyowa Sorority through her adult life.
Lois is survived by her four children Jeff Poole (Julie), Carrie Oliver (Darian Merrill), Sean Poole (Jennifer) and Dena Bushman (Jim). She has five grandsons (Skyler, Sean, Christian, Kaden, and Jaden), three granddaughters (Kacie, Alex and Rylie), and four great grandchildren (Kyrie, Ellie, Max and Lucas). We love you more than the stars, the sky, the moon and the movies, and that's A LOT sister! She is also survived by her sister Evelyn (George) Jones, and her brother Norman Mead.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vera and Perry Mead, sister in law, Linda Mead, and her granddaughter, Christina Tolzmann.
We are grateful for the tender care she was given at Chancellor Gardens and Rocky Mountain Care. A special thank you to Andy, mom's CNA, who sang with her and cared for her to the very end. Thank you, Bonnie, for your hospice care in her final days.
Graveside services will be held at the West Weber Cemetery, 4590 West 950 North, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23rd. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.