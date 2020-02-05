Lois M. Bradley

April 2, 1935 ~ January 31, 2020
LAYTON - Lois M. Delaney Bradley passed away on January 31, 2020. She was born 1935, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of Leslie and Edna Ruth Weast Delaney, who preceded her in death. She was one of 20 children.
She married Glen S., Bradley in Janesville, Wisconsin on October 10, 1953, who later preceded her in death on February 16, 2006. They were married for 53 years.
Lois was preceded in death by eight sisters, nine brothers and her daughter Colleen. She is survived by her three children, Gwen (Mark) Christensen, Robert Bradley, David Bradley, 18 grand children, 37 great-grand children, and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden, Utah.
Friends may visit with family Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.
Condolences may be shared at: