Lois Mai Dickenson Dixon
April 21, 1930 ~ December 13, 2020
Lois Mai Dickenson Dixon, 90, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 in South Ogden, Utah.
She was born April 21, 1930 in Fillmore, California, the eldest child of John Marshall Dickenson, Jr. and Thelma Hollist.
She graduated from USC with a bachelors degree in Art. She attended BYU and worked in the BYU Bookstore. At a dance there she met the love of her life, Floyd Preston Dixon. They married February 15, 1957 in the Manti LDS Temple. She also graduated from Rutgers University with a Masters degree in Library Science. She was a high school librarian, Simi Valley California School District Librarian, fifth grade teacher and librarian for Weber County Library, to name just a few.
She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was baptized a member in December 1950. She served as Stake Missionary in Los Angeles, California and also had many other church callings. She loved to do genealogy work.
She was blessed with many talents from being an accomplished artist, playing the guitar and piano, knitting, sewing, making quilts, and creating ceramics on the potter's wheel.
She loved her family dearly and was always trying to get the grandchildren to raid her candy jar.
Surviving are her three children, son, Dana John (Dorothy) Dixon; son, Paul Raymond Dixon; and daughter, Stephanie Gwyn Dixon (Mark) Call; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Preston Dixon; her parents; and sister, Gwyn Ellen Dickenson Medlin.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.