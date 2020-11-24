Lois McFarland Heslop
July 28, 1936 ~ November 16, 2020
Moses Lake, Washington-Lois McFarland, age 84, entered this world on July 28, 1936, in Ogden, Utah. She was the youngest child and fourth daughter to Abram Mattson McFarland and Luella Agnes Kingston. She married Orlyn George Heslop on April 8, 1953, in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Lois graduated from this mortal life on November 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband, companion, and friend Jack St. Marie, all five of her children, Debra Heslop, Renton, WA.; Robert Heslop, Moses Lake, WA; Orlene Olson, Kirkland, WA; Julie Taylor, Omak, WA; and Brent Heslop, Edmonds, WA; two daughters-in-law, Linda Heslop and Laura Heslop, and two sons-in-law, Stan Olson and Steve Taylor, and one sister, Mary Lou Garner, New Plymouth, ID. Lois was very proud of all of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the West Weber Cemetery, 4590 West 950 North, West Weber, Utah. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
A memorial service will be held in Moses Lake, Washington at a later date to be determined.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.