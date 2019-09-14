Lois Weston

Lois Florence Carver Weston, age 94, passed away in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer on September 4, 2019, only a short week ago. Her large posterity flocked to her side and her house was full again just the way she liked it. She spent that week in the arms of her family getting a rush of time together and sweet goodbyes.
She was born in Ogden, Utah, February 28, 1925, to Parley James Carver and Florence Whitaker. She was a talented dancer and loved to perform with her sister Ruth who accompanied her on the piano. She spent her summers at the family cabin up Ogden canyon. Her favorite place in the world. She learned to swim in the Ogden river and swam on the swim team in high school. She attended two years at Weber College, then transferred to Utah State and graduated in June of 1946, two years later, with a bachelors of science in elementary education and a minor in social studies. She became a kindergarten teacher for a short time at Lawrence Farr school.
She married Mark Dunford Weston in the Logan LDS Temple on January 15, 1947, and they began their eternal family. Her true joy. She became a mother of 13, a grandmother of 59 and 43 in-laws, and great-grandmother to 104, the most recent being born just a few weeks ago. They started their family in Logan, Utah, before moving to River Heights, Utah, where they settled for their remaining lives. She loved to travel with her family. They spent summers at the farm. She supported her husband in many business ventures. She knew heartache and pain and was as strong and resilient as they come. She lost her daughter, Becky Ann Sauter, a beloved son, Mark D. Weston and her husband Dunford in her lifetime. She has reunited with them after more than 24 years apart. She loved and praised the Savior for making this possible. She truly lived her testimony and bore witness of God's love.
In 2008 she had a heart attack and major heart surgery that almost took her life. She fought valiantly, as she always has, and overcame to lead her family another twelve years. She created eternal individual relationships with love and compassion. Her mind was a masterpiece and she was sharp and clear to the very end. We respect and revere her for her sacrifices. She gave every piece of herself to us. We will miss her wit and love immensely.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: David and Sharon Weston, Logan Utah; Bonnie Weston, River Heights, Utah; Dan and Barbara Weston, River Heights, Utah; Christy and Clark Parker, Alpine, Utah; Michael and Zoe Weston, North Logan, Utah; Heidi and Kelly Griffin, Newton, Utah; William and Dianne Weston, Coalville, Utah; Lindy and Rusty Allen, Nibley, Utah; Cammy and Jim Phelps, Alpine, Utah; Robinson and Tonya Weston, Providence, Utah; Matthew and Launa Weston, Nibley, Utah; and a son-in-law, Ron Sauter, Littleton, Colorado. Preceding her in death were her parents and her older three siblings Ruth, Audrey & Whitaker.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 12 noon in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel on 800 South 600 East, River Heights, Utah, with Bishop Max Longhurst conducting. The viewing will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the same church, the night before from 5-7. An additional viewing will be held Monday morning from 10-11:30. She will be laid to rest in the Logan City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: