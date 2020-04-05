June 29, 1942 ~ March 27, 2020
Lola Ann (Johnson) Thompson, age 77, from Ogden, UT, passed away on March 27, 2020. She was born and raised in Sacramento, CA.
Lola married the love of her life, Gerald B. Thompson, in 1961. The couple settled in Ogden in 1974, where they raised their two children: Tina and Eric. Lola was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and was excited to become a grandma to her four grandchildren: Lora, Sara, Nicholas and Jadzia. Lola loved holidays and family get- togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend her time behind the camera capturing her love for them.
She was an outgoing and dependable friend. She always went out of her way to help and make those around her feel loved. She was often making treats, crafts or knitting for those around her. Lola loved playing mahjong with her friends weekly. She was very active in her community and looked forward to her events at the North View Senior Center. Lola's active life made her many friends, she will be missed greatly.
Lola is survived by her devoted husband Gerald B. Thompson; their children: Tina Wiegand and Eric Thompson; and her grandchildren: Lora Nickerson, Sara Nickerson, Nicholas Thompson and Jadzia Thompson. She will be remembered always by her great-grandchildren: Kaylin, Hunter, Madden, Landon, Holland, Gwyn and Ryleigh. She always went out of her way to make them feel loved and special.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, no services will be held at this time.
We will welcome any condolences, stories or words you wish to share sent to Love4LolaThompson@gmail.com and www.leavittsmortuary.com. We will keep these words and cherish them always.
