Lola Brauer Wilson
March 4, 1924 - February 2, 2021
Lola Brauer Wilson returned to our Heavenly Father on February 2, 2021 at the age of 96. Lola, the daughter of Franz Brauer and Amy Viola Brown Brauer, was born March 4, 1924 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Elgie Wilson in Hawthorne, California on April 27, 1942. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple May 6, 1943.
Lola was preceded in death by her husband, Elgie Wilson, her daughter, Sharon Thompson, three grandchildren, a son-in-law, her parents and her two sisters. She is survived by her daughters, LaNae Simmons and Lola Delene (Keith) Butler and her son Leon (Diane) Wilson, son-in-law Larry (Cheryl), Thompson, 15 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Roy 12th Ward located at 4524 S 2525 W in Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service between 9:45 and 10:45 AM. Interment will be at Leavitt Cemetery located at 836-36th Street Ogden, Utah 84403.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the special friends who gave kind and loving care to our Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.