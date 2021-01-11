November 30, 1946 — January 6, 2021
Lon L. Arnell (74) returned to Heaven to be reunited with his loving wife Connie on Wednesday January 6, 2021, due to complications from surgery.
Lon was born on November 30, 1946 in Roy, Utah. He attended Weber High School and Weber State College. He loved the Gospel and served an LDS mission in the Alaskan Canada area. He also served in several callings in the church. His favorite calling was being a gospel doctrine teacher where his Gospel insight touched many lives. He was a longtime resident of North Ogden. He was best known in the community for his business Arnell's House Plans where his creative legacy is preserved in thousands of homes throughout Utah.
Lon was a talented artist, and loved to paint oil landscapes. Lon cherished family and made his home the gathering and bonding place for his children and grandchildren and a place where lifelong memories were made.
Lon is survived by his brothers Jerel (Eileen) Arnell, Clay (Launa) Arnell and his children Karilee (Bryce) Gardner, Kami (Bryan) Overdiek, Shelli (Chad) Broadhead, Brandon (Jen) Arnell, Bradley (Kim) Arnell and 19 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Connie, and his parents Edwin and Cleora Arnell.
A viewing will be held at the LDS church at 770 E 2100 N in North Ogden for extended family and close friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday January 12, 2021 at 11:00 am for immediate family only. A link for the virtual funeral services can be found at www.lindquistmortuary.com to watch live or recorded.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.