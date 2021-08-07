Lona Udy Parrish
Lona Udy Parrish, 99, died peacefully August 4, 2021 at Chancellor Gardens Assisted Living in Clearfield, Utah.
She was born October 16, 1921, the fourth daughter of Rawl Hess and Lona Sanders Udy. She lived in Farmington, Utah until her marriage to LaMar Steed Parrish on May 1, 1944. After marriage, they lived in Kaysville, Utah. Before marriage, she worked as a reporter for the Salt Lake Tribune. After marriage, she worked for the Weekly Reflex. When her children were young, she ran a preschool with neighbor's children as well as her own.
Later, she worked for the Kaysville City Office for 22 years, retiring in September 1983. A tribute written of her said: "Lona has a winning personality, was a great friend to everyone, had time to assist with any job, and always had a cheery hello." Among her many interests were gardening, reading, writing and collecting family histories.
She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Parrish (Wayne) Lee, Virginia Parrish, and Dorothy Parrish (Jim) Mills, and two grandsons, Spencer James Mills and Peter Jordan Mills.
Her husband and a son, Michael Udy Parrish, three sisters, Janice, Virginia, and Meryle, and a brother Jay preceded her in death.
The family thanks Chancellor Gardens and Suncrest Hospice for their help and kindness. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
