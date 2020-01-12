April 23, 1934 ~ January 8, 2020
Lora Smithson Opp Braithwaite passed away on January 8, 2020. She was born April 23, 1934, in Neola, UT to Ulah Viola Wall and Nephi Smithson Jr. She grew up in Neola, UT, but spent most of her life in Sunset, UT.
She graduated from Union High School and attended LDS Business College. She married Ronald Opp on June 5, 1953, and was later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
Together they have three sons, and two daughters, and enjoyed 45 years of marriage until his passing. She then married Wallace Braithwaite on April 1, 2000.
Lora was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in primary, young women's, relief society and as a ward missionary.
She was an avid genealogist. She also enjoyed being an active member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She worked in the school lunch program and at Utah Woolen Mills.
She loved to draw and paint. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and loved to make and share paper dolls with her grandkids. She would play games and purposely lose so her kids and grandkids would win. She also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, playing cards and games with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Wallace; her children, Ronald (Debbie) Opp, Teresa (Vann) Larson, Leslie (Son Cha) Opp, Tamara (David) Jensen, and Dennis (Pam) Opp; 26 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren. Brothers, Rulon Smithson, Carl Smithson; and sister, Elaine Youngberg.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ron; parents; brothers and sisters, Afton, Ulah, Wayne, Ruth, Byron, Jenett, Amy; a grandson, Daniel Jensen; and daughter-in-law, Palmira Rivera Opp.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sunset 2nd Ward, 220 W. 975 N., Sunset, UT 84015.
Viewings held Monday, January 13, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Roy Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W., Roy, UT 84067, and Tuesday, prior to services at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.
Interment: Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.