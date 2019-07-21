Loretta Williams

January 23, 1963 ~ July 16, 2019
Loretta Magda Johansen Williams was born Wednesday, January 23rd, 1963, in Torrance California, and passed at the age of 56, on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019, in Vale Oregon, after her long struggle with the terminal illness Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS). She was survived by her husband to whom she married February 14th, 2001, Michael Jonathan Williams, her two children; Kimberlee Jean Petersen, and Randy Travis Lee Thornton; as well as 10 grandchildren.
Loretta was a loving homemaker, she dearly loved her family, and devoted her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a light in everyone's life, and the world is a dimmer place without her. She enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her grandchildren, and helping those in need. Although she is gone, a piece of her will live on in every heart that she touched, and every memory that we made of her. She was strong even up until the very end and always found a way to make your spirits lift. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Syracuse Cemetery at 12:00 p.m.