Lori Hardy

April 28, 1946 ~ June 18, 2019
Lori (LeOra) Faye (Wharton) Hardy passed away peacefully in her home in Corinne on June 18, 2019, at 2:30 p.m.
She was born on April 28, 1946, in Ogden, Utah. She moved to Tremonton in 1952 where she graduated from Bear River High School.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Olive Wharton, her sister Carol Ann and her brother, Nathaniel Wharton.
She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Dennis Hardy; her brothers: Robert Goodell of Brigham City, Lynn Wharton of West Point and Carl J. Wharton of Idaho Falls; daughter, Debbie Reese Jeppsen (David); daughter, Jeanette Clark James (partner, Dave); daughter, Kimberly McGann Best (John); son, Charles Hardy (Holly); daughter, Wendi Champneys Smith (Stuart); daughter, Rebecca Hardy Kahananui (Joshua); son, Joshua Hardy (Amber); step-daughter, Julie Hardy Durno (Paul).
She is also survived by her 22 grandchildren and 35 great- grandchildren whom she loved, cherished and adored.
Lori was employed at Morton Thiokol at their Promontory operation and later with the IRS in Ogden. She had long tenures with both and very much enjoyed those careers.
Lori loved to craft, sew and bowl. Her favorite place on this earth was Yellowstone National Park. She traveled there frequently to enjoy its beauty, camping with Dennis, family and friends. Lori had a special friendship and bond with her dear friends from Australia, Lloyd and Kym Archer. She cherished the times they were able to visit her here in the States and share Yellowstone's splendor with them. She was also very close to Charlie and Rod Davis and Christy Roberts whose friendship and company were very special to her. Lori had a free spirit and was known to take spur of the moment road trips with the kids, leaving in the middle of the night, sometimes to destinations unknown. The family has very fond memories of those adventures.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2335 N. 4000 W., Corinne, UT.
In lieu of flowers a Memorial Fund has been established in Lori's name at Box Elder Credit Union Lori Hardy c/o Tyann Fowkes.
Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary, Brigham City.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: