Lorna Darlene Huggins

November 19, 1944 ~ October 10, 2019
Lorna passed away October 10, 2019, at home.
I was born in Ogden, Utah, November 19, 1944, in the old Dee Hospital. My parents were Elden Earle Caldwell and Dorothy Evelyn Carter Caldwell. I was raised in Washington Terrace with three brothers and a sister. I went to Washington Terrace grade school, South Junior High and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1963.
In 1962, I was dragging the vard in my mom's Comet, when I met a handsome young man in a '56 Chevy. His name was Paul Huggins and we were married August 2, 1963. We had 46 years together until Paul passed away November 19, 2008.
I worked many jobs; the best job was being a mom. I was a cub scout den mother for both of my boys. This was one of the best things I did in my life. I had the most wonderful boys, we had so much fun.
I am survived by my brother and sister Jim and Helen Caldwell (CA), my son Chad (Tammie); daughters Christa (Scott), Kam (Jeff), Jan (James); niece Danielle (Fred); adopted family Odin and Zekk; close friends Brenda and Valley, Kevin, Randy and Jared; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
I was preceded in death by my wonderful parents, my dear in-laws, John and Helen Huggins; brothers Lee Caldwell and Earle Caldwell; sisters Linnie (Lynn) Berrett and Melba Caldwell; sister-in-law Carol Behrens; brother-in-law Gerry Huggins; beloved husband Paul Huggins; my precious son Eric Bruce Huggins; best friends Connie Cook, Connie Udell and Bessie Eubanks and all my furry babies.
Don't cry at my viewing 'cause I won't be there;
I'll be in the breeze that rustles your hair
I'll be in the sunshine, I'll be in the snow
I'll be in the places we used to go
I'll be in your laughter and in funny things
I'll be in your shadow and there in your dreams
I'll be in your greeting but not your goodbye
I'll be in the reflection of your loving eyes
I'll always be with you, I'll always care
So don't cry at my graveside, 'cause I won't be there ^ -Author unknown
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Viewings will be held on Monday, October 14th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday prior to the service from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m.
Memorial donations to the Ogden City Police Memorial Fund, mail checks, (made out to Ogden City), to Ogden City Police Dept., attn: Administration, 2186 Lincoln Ave., Ogden, UT 84401 (in remarks put Memorial Fund in remembrance of Lorna Huggins).
