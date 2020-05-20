Lorna Powell Widdison was born Feb. 6, 1932 in Ogden, Utah. She married Chad Widdison in 1951 and they had two sons, Kirk and Kelly.
She is survived by her son Kelly, daughter-in-law Mary, granddaughter Brenna, two great-grandchildren, and three sisters (Joan, Sharon, Kaye). She was preceded in death by her parents Julian and Venis Powell, brother Thomas, husband Chad, and son Kirk.
A private family viewing and graveside service will be held through Provident Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donate to a favorite charity or plant something beautiful in her honor.