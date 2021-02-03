Lorraine Garcia Feb 3, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lorraine GarciaLorraine Garcia, 89, passed away January 29, 2021.Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesWeber County crime scene investigator arrested on voyeurism chargesFormer Roy High teacher in prison after pleading guilty to a pair of sex crimesJessie Jean's restaurant in Ogden closes, casualty of the uncertain economyOgden cosmetologist grabs scissors, chases away alleged attackerRole of Huntsville's 'United Civil Response Team' questioned; mayor calls concerns overblownWest Haven banquet spurs questions, debate over transition to post-COVID-19 worldNordic Valley's new chairlift, part of a massive expansion, opened to publicNorth Ogden OKs garden-style apartment complex plans off Washington Blvd.Alleged Ogden methamphetamine cook brags about skill from college courseCOVID-19 test manufacturer MicroGEM to open manufacturing facility in Ogden +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Prep basketball roundup: Fremont girls remain undefeated with road win at Davis Boys basketball: Ultra-prepared Davis holds Fremont to 26 points in critical Region 1 win Onstage Ogden delivers again with Leonard Patton Trio; local musicians react Intermountain hits 1 million COVID-19 test milestone 5 questions to preview Weber State vs. Montana State basketball with the Bobcats beat writer Group at Ogden-Hinckley Airport organizing, retaining legal counsel to weigh options Romney recaps differences in virus aid plans after GOP senators meet with Biden Ogden judge won't reduce bail for teen murder suspect; defense attorney says $250K 'ridiculous'