December 11, 1931 ~ November 1, 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, Lorraine M. Romero, age 87, passed away peacefully November 1, 2019, surrounded by family.
She was born December 11, 1931, in Magote, Colorado, daughter of Cristobal Ruybal and Eloyda Valdez. She was the oldest of 11 children. She was raised in Colorado, educated in New Mexico and graduated from McCurdy High School in 1948. Upon graduation she married Encarnacion C. Rivera, moved to Utah and raised a family of four: Christopher (Christine) Rivera, Edith (Jose) Aleman, Robin (David) Brown and Jannell (Kurt) Park. They were later divorced and she married Mike Romero. They were later divorced.
Lorraine received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Weber State College in Elementary Education and her Administrative Endorsement from the University of Utah.
She retired in 1994 from the Davis School District after 31 years of service as an elementary school teacher and junior high counselor.
Lorraine was a life long member of Clearfield Community Church where she was active in Martha Circle and the Women's prayer group.
She enjoyed traveling, reading, crossword puzzles and sudoku. She loved her time spent with family and grandkids.
Lorraine is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, nieces, nephews, five sisters and one brother. She will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, one brother, and one great-grandson.
There will be a Celebration of Life luncheon at Clearfield Community Church, 525 East 200 South Clearfield, Utah, on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., followed by an informal Graveside Service at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: