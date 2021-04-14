Lorraine Marie-Jeanne MacGoldrick
April 14, 1942 - April 10, 2021
Lorie MacGoldrick, a 36 year resident of Syracuse, UT, passed away April 10th, 2021, due to injuries suffered in a fall.
She was born in Sanford, Maine, the first child of Emery and Aldea St.Pierre and is survived by her 2 brothers: Ronald St.Pierre of Falmouth, ME, and Rene St.Pierre of Somersworth, NH and 3 sisters: Elaine Brown of Freedom, NH, Arlina St.Pierre of Dover, NH and Irene Jackson of S. Berwick, ME.
She is also survived by her loving husband of almost 52 years, Robert Scott MacGoldrick, her 2 sons, Roger MacGoldrick (Tina) of West Haven, UT, and Richard MacGoldrick (Brandi) of Roy, UT, and her daughter, Michelle MacGoldrick of Syracuse, UT. She also bids a loving farewell to her granddaughters Brittaney MacGoldrick and her 2 sons, Tatum and Titus of West Haven, UT; Alexa MacGoldrick (Ty) and daughter Ashtyn, of Roy, UT; and Shalyce Pifer (Austin) expecting twin boys in 5 weeks, of West Haven, UT; grandsons Skyler MacGoldrick (Elisha) of Hooper, UT; and Keegan MacGoldrick (Bailey) of Roy, UT.
Lorie learned how difficult it was being the wife of a member of the Air Force when her new husband was sent in 1969 to participate in the Viet Nam War at an air base at Udorn, Thailand, less than 3 months after the wedding. She ran the household for a year, their only contact by US mail. She worked and kept the faith that all would be good again in a year. She then went, with husband, to RAF Upper Heyford, England, where she enjoyed English life while raising 3 children. This included Cub Scouts, Little League, Soccer, and playing on a championship women's softball team. She traveled with her family all over Europe on a month long camping tour. She bowled, raised puppies, and went all over the UK. For the next 7 years, Lorie traveled with the family and lived in Las Vegas, NV, Sacramento, CA, RAF Upper Heyford, England (again), and finally settled in Utah. Here, she bowled for 35 years and was the league secretary for over 20 years, worked at the Hill AFB Trading Post, was involved with Girl Scouts, rode the RZR side-by-side all over Utah, and became a 24 year survivor of breast cancer. She would not let any of her medical problems keep her from living her life on her terms. From 2012 on, each year Lorie and Scott traveled the world, including China, Europe, Africa, Peru, Scandinavia, Hawaii (whole family), and the USA. Lorie most loved being with her family and babysitting her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
