1932 ~ 2019
Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend Lorraine Meldrum Abrams, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on April 16, 1932, in Hilliard, Wyoming to Lawren and Bessie Meldrum.
She was the third of seven children. On May 20, 1955, Lorraine married John D. Abrams in the Logan Temple.
Lorraine was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in multiple church callings which included her favorites of being a nursery leader, a primary teacher, and a humanitarian worker.
She made quilts, stuffed animals, school bags, hats and other toys for children in need through her humanitarian work.
Lorraine loved and enjoyed flowers, gardening, quilting, sewing, spending time with her family, going on rock collecting adventures, and annual trips to St. George to see Tuacahn plays.
Lorraine is survived by one son, Neil (Whitney) Abrams, one daughter, Janet (Kevin) Nance; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sisters, Verla, Ruth, Virginia, and Jane.
She was preceded in death by her husband John D. Abrams; her still-born twin sons; her parents, Lawren and Bessie; and her sisters, Fern and Carol.
Graveside Services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the West Point Cemetery, 40 North 4000 West, West Point, Utah.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the West Point 16th Ward, 4383 West 300 North, West Point, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the LDS Humanitarian Fund. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: