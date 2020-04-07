Lorraine P Skeen 93, passed from this life into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father, Thursday, April 2, 2020.
She was born and raised in North Ogden, Utah.
She married Charles (Clyde) Skeen October 10, 1946, when he was home on leave from the Navy.
Together they had six children.
Lorraine was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of the gospel.
Family History was her passion and life's work.
She had a very outgoing personality and made an impression on everyone she met. She will be missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie, her brothers, Keith and Dale Pearson, granddaughter Shae and three of her children, Brent, Darrel and Julie Ann.
She is survived by Todd (DeEtt) Skeen, Kent (Karen) Skeen and daughter Robyn Skeen and one grandson Clint Skeen.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Seasons Assisted Living and AFI Hospice for their tender loving care.
The family will hold a private viewing and graveside service on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
She will be buried in the Plain City Cemetery next to "Charlie".
Condolences and memories may be shared online at: