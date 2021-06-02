Lottie Jean Sonnenfelt
Lottie Jean Sonnenfelt, 95, loving mother and grandma, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was born October 25, 1925 to Carl Leslie Powell and Sara Alberta Hull, in Ogden, Utah.
She was raised in Ogden and attended Ogden High School. On February 1, 1949 she married the love of her life, Rex Dale Sonnenfelt. Together they had two children, Kim and Sheri. He served in the WWII and Korean War and she waited anxiously for him to return. She was only content when her family was together.
At 5'1" Jean was a force to be reckoned with. She loved her family fiercely and spent many days stewing over their happiness. She was a simple woman, an excellent cook and worked hard to keep herself and her surroundings beautiful.
She is survived by her son, Rex Kim (Teri) Sonnenfelt, Roy; her daughter Sheri (Brent) Harbertson, West Point; and her grandchildren, Kyle, Micah, Kali, Robyn, Kurt, Kristi, Heidi, Liesel, Erin, Tessa and many great-grandchildren. Jean often said her grandchildren were "precious to her."
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Rex; her step-son, Dale Code, her grandson, Karl "Pheonix" Jones; and her two brothers; Carl Dwaine Powell and Keith Hull Powell.
A special thanks to Family Tree Assisted Living in West Point for their excellent care and love to Jean in her final years.
A viewing for family and friends will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Myers Roy Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah. Graveside services will follow 2:00 PM after at Roy City Cemetery, 5200 South 2300 West, Roy, Utah.
