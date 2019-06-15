Lou Jeanne Anderson Shaum

December 1, 1927 ~ June 7, 2019
Our much-loved mother, grandma, sister and friend passed away peacefully at home. Lou was born in Ogden, to Vernal Anderson and Mabel Huss. She was born the second of three girls, (Evelyn Palfreyman and Joanne Thompson). Following her mother's death, her father married Hazel Smith and she gained three brothers, (Lamar, Elwin, and Keith Walker). She married Robert M. Shaum and later divorced. They had four boys: Robert (Sherry), Jeff (Jenifer), Mike (Darla) and Matt (Leesa). She has six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, two brothers and one great-grandchild.
Lou Jeanne graduated from Ogden High School in 1946. She also attended Weber State College. In her younger years she worked as a stewardess for United Airlines, was a homemaker, and ended her working career at Fresenius.
Lou was an excellent cook and shared her delicious dishes with anyone and everyone. She made from scratch; chocolate cake, stuffing and apple pie that cannot be matched and will be sorely missed. Things she loved: her boys, her grandkids, cooking, taking pictures, white petunias, gardening, clouds, cool days, watching golf, white T-shirts and coffee.
The family would like to thank the residents and staff at Union Gardens for their friendship to mom through the years. We appreciate all the kind thoughts and memories that you've shared with us during this difficult time.
Friends and family are welcome to Celebrate her Life with us on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Marriott Park, 1045 South 1200 West, Ogden, UT 84404.
White T-shirts and jeans are welcome!
Condolences may be sent to the family at: