December 22, 1942 ~ February 24, 2020
Lou Wayne Johnson, age 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020, in Zionsville, Indiana at Grand Brook Memory Care following a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Those who know Lou, have known a kind, diligent, and intelligent man who stayed the course his entire life.
Lou was born and raised in Ogden, Utah, the eldest child of Ruth and Claire W. Johnson.
He attended and graduated from Ogden High School. In 1962 he served a mission in Stuttgart, Germany, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Upon his return, he married his college sweetheart in the Salt Lake temple on October 5, 1965. Lou graduated with a BA degree from Weber State University and his MBA from Utah State University. He was employed by WSU as the Director of the Browning Center for the Performing Arts and then the Events Director at the Dee Event Center retiring after 33 years.
He owned a recording company with his wife, using his superior talents in music and electronics to record and produce recordings of concerts for many high schools and Universities.
In 2003 Lou was employed by the LDS Church as a Facility Manager for the Indianapolis Indiana area which brought him and Pamela to Indiana. In 2005 he became the Regional Facility Mgr. over seven midwestern states and worked there faithfully until his retirement in 2014.
Lou was a natural prodigy when it came to electronics. When he was just 12 years old, Lou built his own Ham Radio station, and passed a difficult test to become a licensed Ham radio operator. His call signature, K7DJI, remains to this day. He was a lifelong lover of photography. He loved nature and took many beautiful pictures of God's creation. He was also a student of music and his love of music followed him throughout his life.
To describe Lou's attitude toward service, he simply served where the Lord called him. Among his several callings he served as a Bishop, a councilor in two Bishoprics, a member of the high council, and a Regional Representative. He served tirelessly with loyalty, compassion and love. We rejoice to think of Lou's life in the context of the Savior's admonition, "for whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it".
Lou is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pamela Chrisman Johnson, his four children: Suzanne Johnson Poole, (Mark Poole), Scott Johnson, (Kristen) Steven Johnson, (Neisha), and Samantha Johnson Buckway, (Jared). Lou is also survived by 17 grand children: Christopher, Corynne Johnson Kerr, Matthew, Madeleine, and Abbie Johnson, Chandler, Elizabeth, and Jacqueline Poole, Joshua, Parker, Alexander, and Marcus Johnson, Jackson, Emma, Audrey, Evelyn, and Calvin Buckway.
Lou is also survived by his brother Gordon Johnson, sisters Mona Caldwell, Jeani Bell, and half brother Alan Johnson.
Indiana Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., with a viewing at 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., prior to the services.
The service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 10710 Shelborne Rd, Carmel, IN 46032. Interment will be in the Hutton Memorial Cemetery located at 975 E. 300 S. in Zionsville.
There will be a special memorial service held in Utah on March 7, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Services in Utah will be held at 4955 Adams Avenue, Burch Creek Stake Center, South Ogden.
