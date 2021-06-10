Louella N Craig
Louella N Craig passed at her home surrounded by those who loved her on June 7 2021. Graveside services will be held at Ogden City Cemetery. For more information please go to www.premierfuneral.com
Louella N Craig
Louella N Craig passed at her home surrounded by those who loved her on June 7 2021. Graveside services will be held at Ogden City Cemetery. For more information please go to www.premierfuneral.com
Weber State University graduates and community members gather for the 2020 Spring Commencement on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. The ceremony was delayed four months due to COVID-19. When the ceremony finally happened, it was moved outdoors with masks, extra distance and smaller crowds.