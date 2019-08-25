Louis Byron "Lou" Jensen

Carol Jean Meske Jensen
Louis Byron Jensen, 86, of Brigham City, Utah died on August 20, 2019, joining Carol Jean Meske Jensen, 70, his wife of 52 years who died on February 4, 2006. Lou was born September 23, 1932, in Ogden Utah, to Byron D. and Eliza J. Jensen. Lou entered the US Navy January 3, 1951. He was aboard the USS Midway, USS Lake Champlain, and USS Tarawa. On June 27, 1953, he married the love of his life Carol Jean Meske in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.
Lou got out of the US Navy October 28, 1954. On October 2, 1956, Lou entered the US Coast Guard and after training was stationed in Naples, Italy on September 6, 1958, to help set up the Coast Guard Air Detachment Naples. On September 30, 1960, he was transferred to Coast Guard Air Station, San Francisco, CA. On March 5, 1963, he was transferred to Coast Guard Air Detachment Kodiak, Alaska. On January 31, 1969, he was transferred to Mobile, Alabama. On December 31, 1971, Lou was transferred back to Kodiak, Alaska until he retired on April 1, 1973, as a Chief Petty Officer. Lou earned the following decorations while in the service: Unit Commendation Ribbon W/1 Bronze Star; Coast Guard Good Conduct Medal (3rd Award); National Defense Service Medal; China Service Medal; Korean Service Medal; United Nations Service Medal; Navy Occupation Service Medal W/European Clasp.
After retirement, Lou moved his family to Anchorage, Alaska. In August 1975 he moved his family to Ennis, Montana and worked at Angle Hardware store until eventually starting his own business, Lou's Repair. Once all the children had graduated from High School and left home, most of them returning to Alaska, Lou closed his shop and moved back to Alaska. He worked in town then got a job on the North Slope until he retired in 1994. Lou and Carol made their home in Wasilla, Alaska until his Beloved wife Carol passed away February 4, 2006. Lou & Carol are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were sealed together on October 8, 2005, in the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Lou married Janiel Marble Whitaker on June 17, 2006, in Brigham City. Lou loved his children and loved spending time with them and always put family first. Lou loved woodworking, every chance he got he had a grandchild along his side, passing on his passion. He was known as the "idea man", there wasn't anything that he couldn't do or figure out. Lou loved reading and learning new things. He loved to play golf, cribbage & pool. He was always willing to help anyone in need. Lou was artistic and painted several paintings during his life. The greatest thing he did in his life was Love our Mother and give his kids the very best childhood they could ever ask for. He will be missed and ALWAYS Remembered. Love you so very much Dad. Our Peace and Comfort comes in knowing you are with our Mother again.
Lou was preceded in death by his beloved wife Carol, Daughter Michele, Mother Eliza, Father Byron, Brothers Roy and Don and Sister Beverly. Lou is survived by his wife Janiel; his sons and daughters: Rhonda & (Jerry) Peterson, Brigham City, UT; Tom & (Marilu), Plummer, ID; Jean & (Don) Bowman, Marsing, ID; Mitch & (Lisa) Jensen, CDA, ID; Karl & (Suzi), Rathdrum, ID; Karla & (Martyn) Duckett, Durham, NC, 17 Grandchildren & 33 Great-Grandchildren, Brother and Sisters, Caroline & (David) Rule, Murray, UT; Geraldine McGaha, Heber City, UT; Kathy Aston, Brigham City, UT; Tom & (Audrey) Jensen, Caldwell, ID; & Joe & (Nancy) Wall, Thatcher, AZ, son of Janiel Jensen & Joe R. Wall.
