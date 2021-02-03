Louis James "Jim" Christensen
1928 ~ 2021
Jim was born October 26, 1928, to Audrey Clawson and Joseph H. Christensen. He grew up in Castle Dale and Huntington, Utah with his mother and grandparents. His mother married Willard O. Sandberg (half-sister Klarann "Ann").
He graduated from the University of Utah then worked at General Electric until he was drafted into the Marine Corps. After his military service, Jim married Barbara Kraus (later divorced). Jim worked for Aerojet General, Amalgamated Sugar Co. and Christensen Diamond Products.
He married Marlene Hale "My Lady" and they were sealed in the Ogden Utah Temple. They lived in Ogden, Bountiful and Saint George, Utah and made lifelong friends in all locations.
On January 28, 2021, Jim joined his "Lady" in heaven. He was preceded in death by his wives, Barbara and Marlene and half-sister "Ann" Nebeker (Dan). He is survived by two sons, Curtis Christensen, Todd (Loralee) Christensen and three stepchildren, Chris Calver (Ann Maruri), Denece (Brad) Egbert and David Hill (Dominik Radwanski); 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lakeview Cemetery, Bountiful, Utah.
Funeral services will be live-streamed at the bottom of Jim's obituary and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.