Louise Bindrup
January 13, 1937 - January 1, 2021
Leona Louise Bindrup 1/13/1937 - 1/1/2021, of Riverdale, Utah. Passed away peacefully with family members present. Louise was born in Sevier County Utah and raised in Richfield. Louise was always a hard worker from a kid picking in fields to keypunching to DDO. She finished raising her last two children on her own. Louise enjoyed bowling, playing cards (bridge mostly), crocheting, let's not forget shopping. She enjoyed family get-togethers. Louise did love baking and canning, giving the items as gifts to family and friends. She also liked to travel. Louise is Survived by Brother; Ray Lynn Poulson. Children; Debora Goy, Vicky Bindrup, Pamala (Dan) Archibald, also considered family Wendy & Thad Tippets. Grandchildren; Kassidey Surrage (Brandon Harger), Kolten Surrage (Chelsea), Mathew Pritchard, Brandee Pritchard, Mickell & Chloe Tippets, Debra Kimbell, John Goy, Denise Ellis. 25 Great-Grandchildren,16 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Preceded in death by; Parents Lynn and Elva Poulson, Son Brent Bindrup, Son-in-law Dennis Goy, Grandson Frank Goy, Brother A Jay Poulson. Graveside memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 12:00 Noon in the Richfield Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming of the services available at www.maglebymortuary.com