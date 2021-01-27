Louise Van Beuge Davis
Louise Van Beuge Davis, 84, passed away on January 23, 2021 in Overton, NV. Louise was born on December 10, 1936 in Bandung Java, Indonesia to Christiaan Van Beuge and Johanna Frederika Punt in a Dutch colony. Louise was a young girl when World War II began, and her family was sent to a Japanese prison camp until the end of the war. Her family moved to Holland, and Louise later immigrated to the United States in 1954. She met Dennis C. Davis, and they were married in the Salt Lake City, UT Temple on February 11, 1959. Together, they raised their nine children. Louise loved being a mom, and did everything she could to care for her children and grandchildren. She loved doing crafts, whether crocheting, knitting, scrapbooking, or making doll clothes. She loved the United States, and was so grateful to be here. Louise was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Louise is survived by her children, Brian R. Davis, Connie L. Davis, Jason R. (Sharron) Davis, Nathan R. (Lucy) Davis, Carla Baxter, Carma (Frank) Kimball, Andrew W. Davis, Audrie Osgood, and Aaron Davis; her 22 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and a large extended family. Louise is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis C. Davis, and her parents.
A Viewing service will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 6-7:00 pm at the Moapa Valley Mortuary, then on Saturday, January 30, 2021 9:30-10:30 am MST at the Myers Funeral Home Ogden, UT, followed by the Funeral service at 11:00 am MST and will be live-streamed at Louise Van Beuge Davis Memorial Facebook Group. Interment will follow at the Myers Evergreen Memorial Park at 100 N. Monroe Blvd, Ogden UT 84004. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.