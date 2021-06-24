Lowell Woods Thorstensen
1933 ~ 2021
Lowell Woods Thorstensen died peacefully in his sleep on June 18, 2021. Lowell was born in Ogden, Utah on May 15, 1933. He was the second son of Roy W. and Anne Woods Thorstensen (whom he lovingly referred to as Toots.). He is survived by his wife, Dana, whom he has been married to for 67 years. Lowell and Dana have two sons Roy (Kelly) Thorstensen and Michael Thorstensen (Jeffrey Clark), and two daughters Shauna (Paul Sherwood) and Sheri (Mark Green). He had nine grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren.
Lowell graduated from Weber High School in 1951, where he participated in football, wrestling, and swimming. Thereafter, he attended BYU on a wrestling scholarship. He married his sweetheart Dana, for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 25, 1953. Lowell received a Bachelor's degree in business from BYU in 1955. Simultaneously, he completed Air Force ROTC training and commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. He served as a navigator throughout his military career. He and Dana were stationed in San Antonio, Texas; Portland, Maine; and Fairfield, California. He then served in the Air Force Reserves where he flew many missions and achieved the rank of Major. Upon his honorable discharge from active duty Air Force they returned home to Utah.
Lowell started out his civilian career as a salesman, selling pots and pans door to door. As he became professionally established, his incredible work ethic and deep personal investment in those around him helped him become a successful stockbroker at Dean Whitter Reynolds, eventually being promoted to Vice President of Investing until he retired. Lowell was an active member of the Ogden Lions Club, a service organization. He was also in the North Ogden Planning Commission, coached little league football, and was a Boy Scout merit badge counselor in Fruit Heights for many years.
Lowell enjoyed traveling extensively with his beautiful wife. He took his children and grandchildren on adventures, enjoying the natural beauty of Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming. He loved the outdoors, especially the Tetons. He and his family spent a lot of time canoeing on String Lake and Leigh Lake and hiking in the Tetons, Zion sans Arches National Parks and other areas. The family went white water rafting down the Snake River many times. The Oregon coast was a favorite place for Lowell and Dana to visit. He was an avid skier, cyclist, and racquetball player. He was best known for his honesty, positive attitude, ability to listen, and his gentle and kind nature. Due to his innate humility and charity, most will never the extent of his good works throughout his life. Most of all he was devoted and dearly loved husband, father, and grandfather.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main Street, Kaysville, Utah.
Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
