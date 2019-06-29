(USAF Retired)
Lt. Col Peter H. Larsen (USAF retired) died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, surrounded by family. He was 79.
Pete was married to his high school sweetheart, Judy, for 60 years. His career and spirit of adventure took them and their family around the world.
Pete started his Air Force career as an aircraft mechanic; he then moved on to become the youngest tail gunner in the Air Force, flying on B52's. He flew on many combat missions over Vietnam, including Operation Arc Light. During his time in Vietnam, he would send his whole paycheck home to his family while he lived off his poker winnings. He lived well.
He briefly left the Air Force in 1967 to finish his degree at the University of Nebraska. He was able to finish four years of college in one year by attending two universities at the same time. He later went on to obtain his MBA an Inter-American University in Puerto Rico.
Then at 28 years old, he was one of the oldest Second Lts. in the Air Force. As an officer, he worked at many unique and challenging positions including Hurricane Hunter in Puerto Rico, AWACS at Grissom AF Base in Indiana, Wing Commander of Special Operations at Hickam AF Base in Hawaii, Inspector General's Team at Barksdale AF Base in Bossier City, LA and OMS Commander at Anderson AF Base in Guam.
Pete was a private pilot and loved flying.
He was a published author. Among his many books and articles is a book he wrote about his time in Vietnam called Combat Gunner. It's a really great read and as Pete would say, "Don't let the facts get in the way of a good story".
Even with all his accomplishments, without a doubt, the thing he was most proud of was his family. He is preceded in death by his son John Larsen, his parents Howard and Idamae Larsen and his sister Linda Jadwin. He is survived by his wife Judy; his son Jeff and daughter in law Jodi Larsen, daughter-in-law Vanessa Larsen and daughter Kristin Quintana and her husband Ryan Quintana. Also, surviving are his grandchildren: Taylor, Tyler, Nick, Parker, Emily, Trevor, Sam, Kate and his brother, Chris Larsen.
There will not be funeral services, as the family will have a private memorial in Wisconsin.
