Lt. Col. Thomas Clifford Mohr, USAF (Ret)
November 14, 1934 ~ January 5, 2021
"A man who spoke so little words, but oh so loud in character left this world on January 5, 2021."
Lt. Col. Thomas Clifford Mohr, USAF (Ret) was born on November 14, 1934.
He was the youngest of four boys born to Gladys and Charles Mohr in the rural town of Rimersburg, Pennsylvania. His mother ended up being a single mom until she met Tom's wonderful stepdad, Roy.
Tom attended Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing for Men and would later graduate from Pennsylvania Hospital School of Anesthesia.
Tom met the love of his life, Alba Rogers, while in nursing school. They married on September 10, 1960.
Tom joined the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam with the 903rd AMES Detachment Third Squadron. He would later retire as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Tom was the bionic man. He survived a ruptured brain aneurysm, double knee replacement, double shoulder repair, and heart surgery.
Tom and Alba had friends and family all around the US. They hosted many Christmas parties, and his joy came from his family, cribbage, cards, coffee, and golf with his buddies.
If you could sum Tom Mohr up in one word it would be humble. He came from humble beginnings and left this world the same way. He never spoke an ill word of anyone, never complained of anything, never boasted of his status or his experiences in Vietnam.
He is survived by his amazing wife, Alba; sons, Rob (Teresa) Mohr and John (Naomi) Mohr, four grandsons, Dylan (Micah), Collin, Kellan, and Finn and one great-granddaughter, Teddie. He is also survived by his three older brothers, Bob, Dick, and Jim. He was preceded in death by his sons, Tom and Ted Mohr.
The family would like to thank Envision Home Health and Hospice and especially Theresa and Shasta for their incredible care.
In the words of Tom Mohr, "Fifteen two, Fifteen four, and they're ain't no more."
There will not be service at this time, but we will have one when it is safe. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.