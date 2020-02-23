Lt. Dale V. Orgill (USN -^Ret)

ROY - Lt. Dale V. Orgill, 93, passed away February 18, 2020, at Sunridge Assisted Living and Memory Care of Roy.
He was born May 25, 1926, the son of Joseph A. and Lillie Maude Bell Orgill in Daniels, Utah.
Dale married Ethel Jean Burgener on February 7, 1947, in Clearfield, Utah.
He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, retiring after 26 years. Throughout his years of military service, he lived throughout the United States. After retirement, he lived in Utah and Tennessee where he was an inspector for Holiday Inn's of America.
Dale was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was involved with the Girl Scouts of America and Professional Photographers of America.
Dale enjoyed photography, golf, fishing, bowling, swimming, hiking and traveling.
Surviving are his daughter, Julie (Robert) Higdon, 10 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jean, son Paul, brothers William and Darold, sisters Aldabell and Sarah, parents and a wonderful second "Mom"^Hazel.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, please contact your local veteran's association, VFW or USO and donate your time, services, or funds. Dad would really appreciate your kindness!
