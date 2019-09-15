January 7, 1947 ~ August 30, 2019
LT David Scott Moss Born January 7, 1947, passed away on August 30, 2019. Scott was born to Carl and Donna Moss in Ogden Utah. Scott graduated from Bonneville High School in 1965.
He joined the Navy and served for 25 years retiring in 1991. He married Teri Moss in 1988 and moved to Henderson Nevada till his passing.
Scott is survived by his wife Teri and his sister Carla Moss Barton (John) of Layton, along with nieces and nephews.
Scott will be cremated and his ashes scattered at sea.
FAIR WIND and FOLLOWING SEAS.