Lucile Ellen Platt Wilson

April 22, 1926 ~ December 7, 2019
Lucile Wilson, 93, passed away December 7, 2019. She was born April 22, 1926, at home, in Ogden, Utah to James H. and Laura C. Garner Platt. She attended Wilson Lane Elementary and Weber High School.
She married Grant Prye Wilson August 10, 1967 in Ogden; later solemnized in the Logan Temple on April 11, 1969.
Lucile was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as organist in the Ogden Temple, was ward organist, ward music conductor, primary pianist, primary music conductor and was with the Tri-Valley Choir.
She enjoyed square dancing, camping with Sam's Club, being Mrs. Santa Claus to her late husbands Santa Claus during the Christmas Holidays, playing her piano, watching live theater, movies, playing cards and traveling with friends. She was a proud member of daughters of Utah Pioneers.
Lucile is survived by her son Fred Dallas Coolbear (Vivian), daughter Ellen Coolbear Keene (David), step-daughter, Michele L. Wilson-Shupe (Arthur) and daughter Cherie Coolbear; 14 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grant, and daughter Jill M. Wilson Todd.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
