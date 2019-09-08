October 4, 1923 ~ September 4, 2019
Lucille Bates Sommers was the last of her family's generation to be called back to her heavenly home. She was born on October 4, 1923, to Thomas Richard (TR) and Dora E. Bates and passed to her next adventure on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband John J. Sommers in 1990, her parents; brothers Vern, Earl Ivan, Carl and Albert and sisters Ethel, Evelyn and Ruth.
Lucille spent her younger days in Plain City and then the family moved to Morgan. She graduated from Morgan High School. She was involved in the Morgan High band and marching band playing the clarinet. This was one of the highlights of her high school years.
Her work history began in a tomato cannery; for the U.S government during World War II; telephone operator; high school secretary in Three Forks, Montana; secretary for the Morgan County News; and secretary for the Utah State University Extension Service in Morgan County for 20 years. She also taught 4-H for many years. Her most important work was always her family!
Lucille married John J. Sommers in 1943 in Brownwood, Texas just before he left for the European Theater in World War II. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on January 8, 1969. When he returned they lived in Devil's Slide where John was employed at the cement plant. His employment then took them to Trident, Montana for 14 years. He then transferred back to Devil's Slide.
This union began a wonderful family of 3 children; Joanne (Steven) Hill, John R. (Kristine) and Debby (John B.) Wilkinson. It has now grown to include 13 grandchildren, 33 great- grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. And therein lies Lucille's greatest achievement and pleasure ? her FAMILY. She instilled in all of us the importance of family.
Her hobbies included crocheting, sewing, yard work, reading, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, travel, playing card games, and baking her most tasty chocolate zucchini bread. One of her favorite travel destinations was the Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. She loved this area so much that, going in two's, each grandchild was treated to a Yellowstone trip with just Grandma and Grandpa, and after Grandpa passed away, Grandma continued this tradition until all 13 grandchildren had this opportunity.
As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many callings including Stake, Ward, and Branch service. While living in Montana she was a mainstay in keeping the Three Forks Branch functioning.
Our thanks to our wonderful family for helping to serve our Mom and Grandma. Also thanks to Anna, her physical therapist, Jamie, and Lola from Bristol Hospice. A special thank you to her many friends and neighbors for all their love, help, and thoughtfulness through the years.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the South Morgan Cemetery. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Walker Mortuary, 45 West 200 North, Morgan, Utah
Condolences may be sent to the family at: