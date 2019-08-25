Lucille Dewey

October 25, 1924 ~ August 22, 2019
Lucille was born on October 25,^1924, in Courtland, MN. She passed away at the age of 94 years old. Lucille was the 4th of five children having two brothers and two sisters, all who proceeded her in death. After completing high school, she moved to Seattle, WA. where she enrolled in FAA training and began serving as a communication specialist broadcasting weather reports and forecasts. After the war ended, she transferred to Pocatello, ID. where she met her husband Eldon K. Dewey. They were married for 36-years and lived in Pocatello, Boise, and Blackfoot, ID. and settled in Ogden, UT. in 1962.^
Lucille retired after a career with the IRS and later worked at Gardiners Sew & Quilt where she met many friends and gained a passion for quilting. She made many beautiful quilts for loved ones.^
Lucille was a devoted member of the Ascension Lutheran Church since 1962 where she was a member of the Church Council, women's group, and handbell choir.^
She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. We will greatly miss her compassionate, loving, caring, giving qualities and witty sense of humor.^
Lucille is survived by her children, Barbara Birch (Bob) of Oceanside, CA. Allen Dewey (Susan) of West Weber and Ron Dewey (DeLayne) of Syracuse. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.^
Viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W., Roy, UT on Monday August 26, 2019, from 6-8 PM & Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from^9:30 - 10:30 AM. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 AM, in Washington Heights Memorial Park, Ogden, UT.^
WE'LL MISS YOU OUR DEAR SEALBUG!
