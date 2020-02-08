October 17, 1922 ~ February 3, 2020
Lucille G. Finnerty Stephens of Riverdale passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020, at the age of 97.
The daughter of Helena and Williams Joseph Finnerty was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 17, 1922, and lived in Ogden for two years before moving to Ashton, Idaho until she was seven when she moved with her mother and brother, Bill, back to Ogden, Utah. She was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and started teaching Primary and Sunday School at the age of 14. She developed a love for teaching children which lasted her whole life.
Lucille graduated from Ogden High School in 1940 and attended Weber College. She also completed a four year Junior Course from the "Genealogical Society of Utah"^in 1940, and spent many years compiling records for her family history.
Lucille was a member of the Ogden 4th Ward when she met Oren LeRoy "Roy"^Stephens. They were married on October 10, 1942, in Tacoma, Washington, where Roy was serving in the Army. During a furlough for Christmas, Roy and Lucille were sealed in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple.
Lucille and Roy built a home in Riverdale where they raised five sons and one daughter. She was most passionate about her family and creating a happy home. Roy and Lucille loved taking the family on picnics, camping, and hiking trips. She created a Japanese garden in her backyard with the help of her family that won a county award for the most beautiful garden.
In 1964, Lucille started a small preschool in her Riverdale home and continued teaching for 12 years. She only charged 25 cents per child per hour and never increased the cost.
Lucille was an active member of the Riverdale 1st Ward and held many teaching and leadership positions including Stake Relief Society President. She and Roy were proud to be able to send all their sons on a mission for the church. Lucille and Roy served 12 years as ordinance workers at the Ogden, Utah Temple before serving in the Florida Tampa Mission in 1989.
After her husband Roy passed away in 2003, Lucille decided to sell the family home and move to Fruit Heights, Utah in 2010 to live with her son, Terry and Marguerite Stephens. Seven years later she returned to Riverdale where she resided with her son, Lynn and Ila Stephens until her passing.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; brother, Bill Finnerty; two granddaughters, Toi Lyn and Staci Stephens; one grandson, Kyle Stephens; and a great-granddaughter, Xoey Williams.
Lucille is survived by her six children, James (Marilyn) Stephens of Centerville; William (Donna) Stephens of Riverdale; Lynn (Ila) Stephens of Riverdale; Terry (Marguerite) Stephens of St. George; Mark (Wendy) Stephens of Sun City, AZ; and Julie Williams-(Bob) Narby of Riverdale. At the time of her passing, Lucille had a total of 33 grandchildren and 80 great-grand children with two more on the way.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
