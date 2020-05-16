Lucille "Lou"^Carver Sanchez, loving daughter, wife, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020, in Layton, Utah with her caring sister, June, at her side.
The fourth of eight children, Lucille was born on February 20, 1919, in Plain City, Utah to Josiah E. and Adella Moyes Carver. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She attended school in Utah and Idaho. She graduated from Weber County High School.
Lucille married Robert "Bob", Joseph Sanchez, on May 30, 1948, in the Hill A.F.B. Chapel in Clearfield, Utah. As a military couple, Lucille and Bob lived in Oregon, Alaska, Ohio, Guam, Michigan, and retired in Clearfield in 1965. She and Bob owned a small airplane and would fly around with the Aero Club to different cities for Sunday breakfast. Lucille worked at the Base Exchanges and also belonged to the Officers Wives Club (N.C.O. Club) where she was Social Secretary, and later became President. Lucille worked for Dr. Russell Hirst, Schubach Jewelers, Ogden Arsenal, and retired from the A.A.F.E.S. accounting office in March 1974. Bob passed away on June 28, 1994. Lucille remained active in the Clearfield Literary Guild, the Seniors Association Advisory Council, and volunteered at Hill A.F.B. and the Festival of Trees.
She was a good and loyal friend and stayed in touch with her many friends throughout the country. Lucille was blessed with a great sense of humor and a sharp mind. She had a knack for remembering special details about people's lives and always took an interest in others. Lucille had a classy style and took pride in her appearance; at 101 years old she still enjoyed getting her hair and nails done regularly. Her hobbies include bowling, shopping, traveling, and playing cards. Lucille's fun and outgoing personality and determined independence are how she'll be remembered.
Lucille is survived by her sister, June Carver Frew, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was very close to her sister June, who was her best friend, and confidant. She loved and appreciated her special nieces Beth Nelson, Elaine Christensen, Nancy Kendell and Janet Gibson. A sincere thanks to Lucille's many beloved neighbors and friends who were always there to lend a helping hand.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Lawrence Josiah Carver, Edwin Leroy Carver, Paul George Carver, Elwyn Eugene Carver, Wilmer Moyes Carver, and Jean Carver.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Clearfield City Cemetery, 1050 State Street. Social distancing guidelines established by Myers Mortuary will be followed.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: