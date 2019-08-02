Lucille P. Garcia "LU"^

February 28, 1923 ~ July 24, 2019
Lucille (Pauline) Garcia, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born in San Luis, Colorado to Garcedan Padilla and Albinita Padilla on February 28, 1923, where she was raised in the small village of San Pedro. She graduated from Mercy High School where she was educated by Catholic Nuns and played on the Girls Basketball Team.
She left the Valley to work as a finance clerk at Lowry Air Base in Denver, Colorado. When she returned to Alamosa she worked in a family-owned grocery store and drove a taxi. She married John S. Garcia on February 9, 1948, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Alamosa, Colorado. They moved to Utah in 1953 to raise their three boys. She was a full-time housewife for several years. Afterwards she worked several jobs, including the Rio Grande Insurance Company, The Cutter Laboratories, Clover Club, Hobart Shipping and Orthopedic Equipment. She was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, sang in the Church Choir and was active in the Council of Catholic Women (CCW) at St. Rose of Lima. She made sure her friends always had a ride to church. She enjoyed trips to Wendover, bowling, shopping, cooking, baking, and eating cookies, family gatherings, taking long walks with her neighbors, watching her favorite game shows and the Utah Jazz. Her most favorite place to eat was Manuel's El Burrito.
Lucille is survived by her sons Dennis (Shirley) Garcia, Layton, Utah; Charles (Marsha Andrews) Garcia, Layton, Utah; daughter-in-law JoAnn Garcia, Clearfield, Utah; sister-in-law Verna Lopez, Seattle, Washington; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was a very proud grandmother to 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, and her youngest son Roldan (Ron), her siblings Victor Padilla (killed in World War II), Robert Padilla, Marie Garcia, Ubaldo Padilla, Erma Lucero, Millie Trujillo, Orlando Padilla, one grandchild, and one great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Dr. DeGrauw and staff at the Davis Hospital, as well as the staff of CNS Hospice for their loving care of our dear Mom. Also, a special thanks to all the friends and family that made phone calls and paid visits to our Mom at home, especially Jacki, Vicki, Mary, Suzie, Arcy, Eileen, and others. She cherished every visit and phone call, she loved all of you and was an amazing friend to everyone.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. A Vigil with Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
