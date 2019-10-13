December 7, 1936 ~ October 9, 2019
Lucille Sharp Cook, 82, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in Ogden, Utah. She endured the trial of Alzheimer's for the past two years.
Lucille was born December 7, 1936, in Preston, Idaho. She was the eighth of thirteen children born to Ruben and Jessie (Sprunt) Sharp. She grew up in Ogden, Utah and graduated from Ogden High School.
Lucille married Joe Fage on October 4, 1956, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were blessed with three children: Tamara, Rodney Joseph, and Jodee. As a family, they enjoyed snow skiing, boating, and camping. Lucille and Joe divorced in 1977.
Lucille worked at Hill Air Force Base 27 years and retired in 1990. She then worked at ZCMI as a scheduling coordinator. After retirement, she enjoyed golfing and quilting.
In 1995, a basket of garden vegetables won her over and she married Neil Cook on May 20, 1995, in Roy, Utah. They were later sealed in the Ogden Temple on May 20, 2005. Lucille was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several callings including Relief Society President. Lucille served missions at the Ogden Temple, Ogden Inner-City Mission, the Dixie College Institute Mission, and at the Ogden Family History Center. She was always looking for ways to serve others and even in her last debilitating months, asked others, "is there anything I can do for you?"
Surviving are her children, Tammy Rasco, of Anchorage, Alaska; Rodney Joseph Fage, Ogden; Jodee (Gary) Keyes, North Ogden; step-children, Bruce (Terry) Cook, Ogden; Madelynn Sherrick, Roy; 15 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Clair Sharp; and sister, Donna Mae Ashe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 10 siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. The family may visit with friends on Monday, from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
The family would like to give specials thanks to Hidden Valley Assisted Living, staff, and residents.
