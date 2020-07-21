July 8, 1929 ~ July 17, 2020
Lucille Spendlove, 91, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020, with her daughters by her side. She was born in Ogden Utah, July 8, 1929 to Gladys and James Sherman, who were later divorced.
She lived in Croydon, Utah with her mother and stepfather John C. Child where she attended and graduated from Morgan High School.
She married the love of her life Clifford Mark Spendlove in the Salt Lake LDS temple on May 19, 1949.
They had four children, Jeff (Linda) Spendlove, Kathie (David) Ashdown, Susan (Roger) Wells and Debbie (Scott) Westbroek.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many capacities. She loved to crochet and quilt but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.
She was a great example of strength, compassion and unconditional love.
Preceding her in death are her husband, parents, brother and two granddaughters.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, 13 grand children, 41 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, her loving sister Kay and three half-brothers Richard, Art and Gene.
A viewing will be held Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Morgan, Utah. A short family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Milton Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Aspen Ridge Home Health Care Hospice.
A special thanks to Aspen Ridge Care Hospice for their compassionate care in Lucille's final days.
