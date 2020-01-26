Lucius (Lue) Fishburn McCann, 96, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at his home.
Lue was born April 18, 1923, in Smithfield, Utah to Albert and Lauretta Fishburn McCann. He grew up and attended school there and graduated from North Cache High School and seminary in Richmond, Utah. Lue married Edra Ann Haslam in December of 1941, they later divorced.
Lue served in the U.S. Air Force in World War II. He was a pilot with the Troop Carrier Command during the war. He attained the rank of Captain in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Lue attended Butler University in Indianapolis and Utah State in Logan. He was employed as a driver's license examiner for the State of Utah. He worked for the IRS for 30 years and retired as a branch chief at the Ogden Service Center. For the next 17 years, he was self-employed as a painting and papering contractor.
Lue married Claudia Holt in July of 1965 in Ogden, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They had a very special marriage for 55 years and were totally devoted to one another. They made Kaysville their home for over 20 years and moved to South Ogden in 1995. He served as a volunteer for America First Credit Union for 47 years on the Supervisory Committee. He has been an active member of the LDS Church and served in many positions.
Lue loved to travel, and they visited many beautiful places throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Lue and his family frequently visited Yellowstone where they enjoyed fishing and sightseeing. Lue loved to golf and got his first "hole in one" at age 75. He was an outstanding father, husband, and grandpa.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia, two sons, Kevin (Shelly), Kaysville; Ryan (Jenny), Santaquin; two daughters, Sandra M. (Craig) Poulsen, St. George; LuAnn M. (Alton) Newbold, Richland, NC; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, son Jeffery H., two sisters and an infant son.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: