July 8, 1973 ~ June 20, 2019
Lucius Valencia, born July 8, 1973, rode into the sunset on June 20, 2019, on a motorcycle trip to Colorado, doing what he loved. Much gratitude to the American Legion 134 for their help in bringing our brother home.
Words cannot capture the heart and spirit of this man. Lou was born and raised in Ogden, Utah, and also Rose Park, graduating with friends from West High. Young Lucius and Melissa Jelaca fell in love and created their son, Lucius Jr., the love and light of his life, his face would glow when he talked of his son.
Lou lived his life for his "Familia" who numbered in the hundreds. His brilliant smile and open heart welcomed all; his love, respect, and lack of judgment for each person made them a friend for life. Lou truly cared and would do anything for anyone at any time "Familia First". The family's dearest hope is that in memory of this beautiful man, you open your heart and embrace your loved ones.
Survived by his son Lucius, mother Sylvia Villalobos, father Felix "Cookie" Valencia, stepmother Bernice "Mocha" Freyta, brother Fabian, and the love of his life Danielle Watkins. Also survived, mourned and celebrated by his Familia, his many family and friends, who are heartbroken but who honor his memory by never forgetting. We are comforted in our faith that Lou is welcomed by four sets of Grandparents, special cousins Ruben and Woody, and others whom he loved that walked ahead of him.
Viewing is Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the Union Station, 2501 Wall Avenue, Ogden, UT. The Last Ride is Friday, June 28, at 9:00 a.m. departing from Premier Funeral Home, 5335 South 1950 West, Roy, Utah. Services will be from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Alpine Church, 5050 South 1275 West, Riverdale, Utah. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted to the Lucius Valencia memorial fund at America first 9110784. Funds will be donated to the YCC Crisis Center