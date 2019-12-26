Lucy Robins passed away at her home in Eden after a long battle with cancer. She was born February 18, 1968, in Ogden to Delwyn and Williamena Richardson. She attended Valley Elementary, Valley Jr. High, and graduated from Weber High School in 1986.
Lucy married Jim Robins on November 19, 1988, in the Ogden LDS temple and together they have three children, Ty Robins (McKenzie) Nicolette Robins, Cole Robins (Madison).
Family was Lucy's first priority in life and she was the happiest when she was surrounded by her family. She loved supporting her children and was always their biggest fan. As Lucy's life became more difficult, the Lord sent a beautiful little angel into her life to bring smiles and laughter. Lucy loved her granddaughter Raylee.
Lucy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was blessed with the ability to reach people's hearts through the lessons she taught and the talks she gave. She helped so many people feel the spirit of Christ through her faith and testimony.
Lucy made friends wherever she went and had the ability to make everyone feel special. Most people didn't know just how bad she suffered because she always looked so good and always had a smile on her face and a positive attitude.
Lucy loved her brothers and sisters: Scott Richardson, Genial Ozaki, Terrill Richardson, Catherine Allen, Charles Richardson, and Bryce Richardson and all her aunts and uncles, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday December 28, 2019, at the Huntsville stake center 6450 East 1900 North, Eden. A viewing will be held at Myers Ogden Mortuary 845 Washington Blvd. on Fri. December 27th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Saturday at the church prior to the service from 10:00 to 10:40 AM. Interment, Meadow View Cemetery in Eden.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: