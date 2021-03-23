LuDeen Hansen Maughan
December 12, 1931 ~ March 19, 2021
LuDeen Hansen Maughan, 89, passed away on March 19, 2021 in Bountiful, Utah.
She was born on December 12, 1931 in Preston, Idaho to Nellie Monson Hansen and Peter Thompson Hansen.
LuDeen was reared and educated in Preston where she graduated from Preston High School.
On September 4, 1951 she married John DeVon Maughan, in Winnemucca, Nevada.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
She was employed by Preston Cannery, Tanner Clothing, Preston West Motor Company, Ogden JC Penny, and her final employment was at Ogden Clinic.
LuDeen had a beautiful singing voice and was a member of a quartet. She loved gardening and flowers. In her retirement, she and husband John traveled and had "Winter" property in Littlefield, Az.
LuDeen is survived by her daughter Suzanne M. Lindorff, grandson Michael Brody Maughan, granddaughter Tiffany Ann Maughan Pettengill, grandson Kristopher Maughan Lindorff, great-grandchildren; Kennedy, Kora, Kloe, Wyatt Pettengill, Aspen Lindorff, and daughter-in-law Vickie Jean Maughan.
She is preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings, husband John DeVon Maughan, sons; Michael DeVon Maughan and David Bruce Maughan.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah, with a visitation one-hour prior to services.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions Face Masks are required for attendance to services.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared at www.leavittsmortuary.com.