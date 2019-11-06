LuRee (Lamborn) Seng

November 29, 1934 ~ August 8, 2019
LuRee Seng, 84, Aunt, Great-Aunt, and Friend, passed away peacefully at Estancia Del Sol in Corona, California on August 8, 2019. LuRee was born November 29, 1934, in Logan, Utah to Willard Owen and Mabel LaVerne (Black) Lamborn.
LuRee was the youngest of four girls. She was raised in Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School in 1953. She attended Weber Junior College and the University of Utah.
In 1955, LuRee moved to Israel to work and travel. She toured Europe on her way home from the Middle East. Upon returning to Ogden, LuRee first worked at a bank and then at Hill Air Force Base as a civil service employee.
She transferred to the Los Angeles Air Force Base, where she worked until her retirement in 1991. While living in Los Angeles LuRee met Frank George Seng. LuRee and Frank were married in Ogden on September 2, 1972.
They lived a full and rich life together. While they did not have children of their own, they found much joy and happiness sharing their lives with LuRee's parents, her sisters and their families, Frank's two daughters from his previous marriage, and their friends.
After retiring, LuRee and Frank moved to Reno and built their dream home. Entertaining family and friends gave them much pleasure and they excelled at it. LuRee loved all the holidays but, she loved Christmas the most.
Throughout her life, she embodied its spirit of love, giving, gratitude, and kindness. After Frank died and her health began to decline, LuRee moved to Southern California to be close to family.
LuRee is preceded in death by her husband Frank George Seng, her parents, Williard Owen and Mabel Laverne Lamborn, her sisters, Carol Jean Jensen Hallstrom Becker, Maxine Lamborn, and Marilyn Tucker-Beesemyer. She is survived by family and friends.
A graveside service for LuRee Seng will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah. The family is grateful for condolences, but, declines flowers and donations.