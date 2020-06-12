Lydia Yniguez, 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden Police Department process through town to honor Officer Nate Lyday on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Lyday was shot and killed on Thursday, May 28, 2020, while responding to a domestic violence call.
