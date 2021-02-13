Lyle Curtis Carter
September 20, 1938 - February 8, 2021
Lyle Curtis Carter passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2021. He was born on September 20, 1938 in Porterville, Morgan County, son of Stanley Curtis Carter & Faye Butters. He was raised on a farm in Porterville Utah. He lost his right hand in a tragic hay baler accident as a young boy. Despite his challenges losing a hand, he stayed true to hard work & was a talented artist. He graduated from Morgan High School in 1956 & was their biggest sports fan.
He married Dorothy Ann Johnson Carter in 1972 & became an instant family of five. They took many trips together visiting many places from Hawaii, Alaska, to Barcelona Spain. While traveling on road trips he discovered a new talent of videotaping scenery while driving. Quickly our new talent was helping him watch the road. He worked for Del Monte Foods as a Forklift driver for 38 years before he retired. He enjoyed his bowling leagues & took pride in his yard. He was a walking road map & could tell you the best route to take when planning a vacation. He never missed keeping up on a wedding or birth of someone in the family & loved to chit chat or "what not" over a nice meal. He was devoted to his faith & made many donations to charities.
Lyle is preceded in death by his spouse Dorothy Carter. Parents Stanley Curtis Carter & Faye Butters. Brother Bruce Carter. Brother in law Robert Kenley. Brother in law Jim Johnson. Sister in law Edna Cage. Niece Shelly Kay Mair Sargent. Grandson Donavan Fernandez & great-great grandsons identical twins Saint & Santana Fernandez.
He is survived by his siblings Wayne (Kay), Beverly (Marvin), & Gloria (Bob). Children Cheryl (Kurt), Vern (Lynzi), & Lori. His grandchildren include Deidre, Ryan, Donavan (Angela), Andrina (Mike), Jamie (Alden), Steven, Chandler, Nora, Jeremie (Leslie), Jennifer (Robert), Freddy Levi, & Marquelle. He had many nieces, nephews, great grandchildren & great-great grandchildren whom he adored. We love you grandpa. thank you for everything. We always think there is more time, when sometimes, there just isn't.
Funeral will be held on Wednesday 02/17/2021 @ Premier Funeral Services, 5335 South 1950 West, Roy, UT 84067. Viewing 10am - 11am. Service 11am - 12pm.
Graveside service 1pm - 2pm at South Morgan Cemetery, 335 South State St., Morgan, UT 84050.
Social distancing & masks required.