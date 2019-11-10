April 30, 1933 ~ November 7, 2019
Lyle Kay Tucker passed away peacefully at his home in the early morning hours on November 7, 2019. Lyle was a generous and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was born in Ogden, Utah at the old Dee Hospital on April 30, 1933, to James Golden Tucker and Belva May Spendlove. He was raised in Morgan all his life and graduated from Morgan High School. He later served in the United States Army.
Lyle married Shirley Bingham, of Riverdale, on April 12, 1957. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Lyle and Shirley lived in Morgan their entire married life where they raised and cared for their family. He owned and operated several successful businesses in Morgan throughout his life. He loved being surrounded by his family, spending time in his yard, making jokes, giving everyone a nickname, and making people laugh.
Lyle was a devoted and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings in the church such as bishop, the stake presidency, and worked in the temple for many years. Lyle and Shirley also served for six years in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building.
He is survived by his children; Kerry (Sharyl); Tab (Julie); Sharla; Quinn (Sarah). He was blessed with 17 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, father, mother, brother, and one great-granddaughter.
The family would like to thank Encompass Health, his loving nurse Corey Blonquist and Physical Therapist Mike Black that lovingly and kindly cared for Lyle.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday November 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Rock Church, 10 W. Young Street, Morgan, UT. Viewings will be held Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Walker Mortuary, 45 West 200 North, Morgan, UT and Wednesday at the church from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m.
Interment will be at the South Morgan Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: